Chennai's roads to sport new electric double-decker buses soon

CHENNAI: Chennai's iconic double-decker buses, once a familiar sight on the city's roads, are making a big comeback with some modern tweaks by the end of the year.

According to a report in The Times of India, the main aim of the buses is not only to aid in daily commuter transport but also promote heritage and recreational tourism across the city.

The project of bringing back double-decker buses is spearheaded by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and 20 new electric double-decker buses have been sanctioned under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The buses will play a dual role and operate on routes with a high demand on weekdays and will be deployed on special heritage circuits during the weekend.

With an investment of Rs 10 crore under the NCAP, the project will follow a model in which a private operator will manage the operations of the bus while the state government retains authority over route planning and fare decisions. Officials said that the buses are expected to begin operations after tenders are finalized shortly.

According to reports, the proposed heritage routes in which the buses would ply include Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, and East Coast Road all the way up to Mahabalipuram. MTC also plans to incorporate guided narrations about historical landmarks along these routes to enhance the experience for tourists visiting the city. Bookings for the same will be available in advance for weekend tours.

Chennai joins other major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai in reviving double-decker buses with an eco-friendly twist. The city first introduced double-deckers in the 1970s, phased them out in the 1980s, and briefly revived them between 1997 and 2008 on the High Court-Tambaram route.

Currently, with the main focus on sustainability and tourism, the reintroduction of the eco-friendly buses are all set to make a comeback to the city roads.