Chennai’s pothole-ridden roads to get facelift at Rs 1.50 crore

CHENNAI: Owing to the demands of commuters and road users, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) proposed to repair the pothole-ridden roads across the city at a cost of over Rs 1.50 crores.

GCC has floated tenders to maintain the 471 bus routes across the city, stretching to a length of 387 kilometres through the method of cold-mix pothole patching.

As we continue receiving several complaints from road users and council members regarding the pothole damage, the tender has been floated to repair them, and the work will commence next month after we find successful bidders, said an official with GCC.

The local body also stated that the successful bidder is responsible for the traffic regulation, arrangement of lights, reflectors, cones, reflective jackets, and the safety of the workers. It added that the bidder should obtain a no-objection certificate from the traffic police and the concerned engineering department to complete the work within the timeline.

The bidder should also undertake the works of pothole patching, utility cuts, wheel path rutting, speed bumps, edge breaks, depressions, and pre-surface dressing, said the GCC.

The local body also pressed that the bidder should ensure the quality of roads while undertaking the repair works. It insisted that the roads should be free of depressions and the surface should be smooth.

All pothole patching shall be done with emulsion using hot rolled asphalt, and in case of failure in the performance criteria, the work should be redone by the contractors at their own cost, said the GCC.