Chennai's Online Building Planning Permission System slashes approval time by two-thirds

CHENNAI: In a boost to the real estate sector in the city, the average number of days taken to issue planning permission has come down to one-third after the introduction of the Online Building Planning Permission System (OBPPS) by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

As per CMDA data, before the introduction of the online system in 2021, planning permissions to 70 high-rise buildings and 426 non-high-rise buildings were given. Also, permissions to 197 layouts were given. The planning authority took 180 days on average to process each of the applications.

The average days came down to 157 in 2022 and 107 in 2023. In 2024 (as of November), planning permissions for 104 high-rise buildings and 597 non-high-rise buildings were given. Permissions to 269 layouts were given. CMDA took 64 days on average to process each of the applications.

"Launched in May 2022, the Online Building Planning Permission System (OBPPS) streamlines the planning permission process, providing enhanced convenience, time efficiency and transparency. CMDA's online portal has been linked with urban authorities such as Greater Chennai Corporation, Directorate of Municipal Administration and rural authorities such as Directorate of Town Panchayats and Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj department to facilitate the issuance of building permits online," the planning authority said.

A CMDA official explained that the online system has been integrated with 19 departments that issue no-objection certificates (NOC). If NOCs are not issued within 30 days after receiving an application, it will be treated as deemed NOC. Moreover, the number of permissions issued after the online system has increased by 45 per cent.

While the online system for building permission was launched in May 2022, the layout permission module was launched in November 2023.

Meanwhile, CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developer's Associations of India) pointed out that the residential market in Chennai remains strong, with unsold inventory at a seven-year low and property prices rising by 6.5 per cent due to increased demand and higher input costs.