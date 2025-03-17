Chennai's new parking policy nudges people to use public transport

CHENNAI: In a move that will reduce erratic parking and ensure better safety and mobility for commuters, the state government plans to implement a new parking policy for Chennai, one that encourages people to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion and unorganised parking.

Here are 10 things to know about the city's new parking policy:

Aim

The policy developed by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) aims to promote public transport, reduce traffic congestion, and encourage organised parking

Coverage

The parking policy for the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) covers 5,904 sq km including Chennai, Tambaram, Avadi, Kancheepuram, 12 municipalities, 13 town panchayats, 22 panchayat unions and one special grade town panchayat

Authority

A centralised Parking Management Unit (PMU) under CUMTA will oversee fee collection, enforcement, and infrastructure development

Strategies

The policy will implement area-level parking management, demand-based pricing, and advanced technology to manage parking

Pricing

Parking fees will vary based on vehicle size, parking duration, area demand, peak or non-peak hours and location

Customisation

Different areas will have customised parking management strategies and also have surge pricing plans to control demand.

Freight Management

Truck terminals will be asked to relocate to restrict on-street freight parking

Regulations

Offices with over 100 employees must encourage the use of public transport. Schools should have designated timings and pick-up/drop-off zones

Commercial Parking

Commercial areas will have integrated traffic management and multi-level parking along with EV charging points

Revenue

The revenue from parking fees will be used for improving local infrastructure like footpaths and cycling tracks and to enhance pedestrian safety