    Chennai's new parking policy nudges people to use public transport

    The state government plans to implement a new parking policy for Chennai, one that encourages people to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion and unorganised parking

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 March 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-17 01:00:16  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: In a move that will reduce erratic parking and ensure better safety and mobility for commuters, the state government plans to implement a new parking policy for Chennai, one that encourages people to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion and unorganised parking.

    Here are 10 things to know about the city's new parking policy:

    Aim

    The policy developed by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) aims to promote public transport, reduce traffic congestion, and encourage organised parking

    Coverage

    The parking policy for the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) covers 5,904 sq km including Chennai, Tambaram, Avadi, Kancheepuram, 12 municipalities, 13 town panchayats, 22 panchayat unions and one special grade town panchayat

    Authority

    A centralised Parking Management Unit (PMU) under CUMTA will oversee fee collection, enforcement, and infrastructure development

    Strategies

    The policy will implement area-level parking management, demand-based pricing, and advanced technology to manage parking

    Pricing

    Parking fees will vary based on vehicle size, parking duration, area demand, peak or non-peak hours and location

    Customisation

    Different areas will have customised parking management strategies and also have surge pricing plans to control demand.

    Freight Management

    Truck terminals will be asked to relocate to restrict on-street freight parking

    Regulations

    Offices with over 100 employees must encourage the use of public transport. Schools should have designated timings and pick-up/drop-off zones

    Commercial Parking

    Commercial areas will have integrated traffic management and multi-level parking along with EV charging points

    Revenue

    The revenue from parking fees will be used for improving local infrastructure like footpaths and cycling tracks and to enhance pedestrian safety

    Online Desk

