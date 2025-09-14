Chennai's new mangrove defence line takes shape in Adyar Estuary

CHENNAI: A lush new mangrove belt is taking shape at the Adyar Estuary, with the State Forest Department planting 5,000 saplings across five hectares as part of its flagship Mangrove Mission.

Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu shared images of the site on social media, calling it a "shining green jewel" of the city's biodiversity heritage. The initiative is aimed at strengthening Chennai's natural defences against cyclones and rising sea levels.

The plantation, located near the Broken Bridge on Battle of Adyar Island, features a distinctive fishbone design with three main canals and 62 distribution canals to ensure tidal flow. To safeguard the young plants from grazing, the department has installed 582 metres of protective netting, including recycled fishing nets and even old sarees. The green belt is designed to protect the estuary from erosion and support biodiversity by providing a habitat for marine life.

Forest officials said the drive includes species such as Rhizophora mucronata, Rhizophora apiculata, Avicennia marina and Excoecaria agallocha, chosen for their ability to stabilise the shoreline and nurture marine life.

The project was formally launched on July 25 to mark the International Day for the Conservation of Mangroves. Minister for Finance and Environment Thangam Thennarasu had joined senior officials and volunteers at the ceremonial planting.

According to Sahu, the green belt will serve as a vital carbon sink while providing a habitat for migratory birds and marine organisms. “This effort is a testament to Chennai’s commitment to building climate resilience,” she said.