Chennai’s ‘Move a Muscle’ dance initiative blends art, activism, and social impact in its fourth edition

CHENNAI: When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, traditional folk artistes across Tamil Nadu –Karagattam, Oyilattam, and numerous other performers, suddenly found themselves battling for a livelihood. This made Nimmy, a theatre practitioner and educator in the city, to ask herself some of the difficult questions, which we often neglect ourselves from asking. "What if artistes could support each other? What if their performances could also fund urgent social causes?," she questioned.

Those questions led to the birth of Move a Muscle, an evolving initiative that bridges art and activism, creating a space where dancers and performers uplift one another while contributing to people in need. “I see Move a Muscle as a movement rooted in my belief that artistes thrive when they connect in safe and supportive spaces,” shares Nimmy.

Now in its fourth edition, the platform has grown from a small fundraiser to a full-fledged competition, all while staying true to its core mission, which is ‘community, connection, and change’.

“Our first edition of Move a Muscle was simple. We gathered dancers at a Chennai studio, who performed for free. The audience’s contributions went toward toiletries and pain balms for an old age home. The second edition supported Safe Space Library, an initiative by AWARE India, creating access to books on reproductive and sexual health for young readers.”

By the third edition, the vision expanded beyond dance. In collaboration with Mobile Girls Koottam, a collective of women auto-rickshaw drivers, the event raised money to fund their participation in a festival. “Art is the best form to champion social change. It’s not about sticking to one cause but responding to what’s needed at the time.”

This year, Move a Muscle is taking a new turn by transforming into a dance competition with cash prizes. “Artistes struggle financially,” Nimmy explains. “People don’t always recognise their skills beyond performance.” The prelims, judged online, saw over 30 participants.

The finals will take place on August 31 at James Dance Company, Ramapuram, with proceeds supporting Myrtle Social Welfare Network, an NGO aiding children battling cancer by improving hospital environments and nutrition.

Adding star power to the prelims was Alisha Thomas, the voice behind the viral Donu Donu Donu, who handpicked a standout performer. “I really believe in what Move a Muscle is doing by creating a space where dance is about expression, purpose, and connection. As an artist, it’s so refreshing and deeply fulfilling to be involved in a competition that celebrates artistry while also giving back to a meaningful cause,” says Alisha.

For Nimmy, Move a Muscle is about dismantling the isolation artistes often feel. “Many of us face financial instability and a lack of recognition. This platform connects videographers, musicians, performers, so they don’t feel alone.” But it’s also about responsibility. “At the end of the day, this initiative is about connection between artistes, communities, art, and impact. If it’s helped even a few people feel more seen, supported, or inspired to give, then it's doing what it was created to do.”