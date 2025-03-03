Chennai's melodic boom: How concerts are shaping the city's music landscape

CHENNAI: A couple of years ago, concerts in Chennai were not as well-known, but AR Rahman’s performance changed that. The concert created a huge buzz in the city and sparked an interest in experience-based events. Before that, intimate concerts had been happening on a smaller scale, but the AR Rahman show was a turning point. Now, Chennai boasts at least one concert every weekend, featuring celebrated musicians such as Ilaiyaraaja, Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Harris Jayaraj, D Imman and many others. Despite this growing scene, there are still some people who have never attended a concert.

Call for dedicated venues

Since the AR Rahman’s concert mishap, organisers have become more cautious. “Most concerts in Chennai take place at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam because it’s isolated, helping to avoid traffic issues and offering good parking,” says Karthik Srinivas, the director of Noise and Grains. He explains that the city lacks dedicated concert venues, and that’s why YMCA Grounds have been the go-to choice for large events. The government has recently allowed concerts to be held at Nehru Indoor Stadium as well, but there are challenges in using indoor spaces. “Building infrastructure at YMCA is a challenge, and indoor venues come with problems. Organising a concert requires a lot of permissions, and even though there were insecurities in the past, people are now starting to embrace the idea,” shares Mahaveer Ashok, also from Noise and Grains. Concerts are no longer seen as a niche or unusual event; they are becoming a major part of Chennai’s cultural landscape.

The price debate

Pooja, a working professional in Chennai, has always loved concerts but finds ticket prices often too high for the experience offered in the city. “Most concert-goers are young and can’t afford such steep prices. Lowering the ticket prices would allow a larger audience to enjoy these events,” she states. While Pooja’s frustration is understandable, Mahaveer Ashok explains that ticket prices reflect the cost of organising such large-scale concerts. “The prices are determined by many factors, such as venue costs, artist fees, and logistics,” he says. Karthik Srinivas also emphasises the need for a better economy and infrastructure to improve the quality of events. “In the long term, creating a robust infrastructure for concerts will help bring prices down and improve the experience for everyone involved,” he adds.

Mahaveer Ashok and Karthik Srinivas

Innovation is key

To keep the interest alive and continue to draw audiences, organisers have been looking for ways to innovate. Moving away from traditional formats, the city recently witnessed its first dancing concert by Prabhu Deva. This event was unique because it blended music with dance in an immersive way, offering concert-goers an entirely new experience. Ashwin Kashyap Raghuraman, co-founder of Madras Commune, has been organising innovative events for years, such as the Pink Moon Concert and Moving Concert. “The idea for the Pink Moon concert came from a conversation with my wife, who is a singer. She was dreaming about how magical it would be to sing over the sea. When I drafted the idea, people were skeptical, but we made it work by carefully analysing the environment and checking the sea levels,” Ashwin explains. Madras Commune has also pioneered events like the Moving Concert, where the artist lineup and venue are kept secret to build excitement and curiosity. “The surprise element is a key part of these events. We even experimented with ‘Pay As You Please’ ticket pricing, which turned out to be quite successful,” he shares.

Music in candlelight

Another innovative concept gaining popularity in Chennai is the Candlelight Concert series. Deepa Bajaj, the country manager of Live Your City, explains that the initiative was launched in 2019 to break down the barriers around classical music. The concerts take place in historical or unconventional venues that are transformed with the warm glow of thousands of candles. “Candlelight concerts create a completely immersive and intimate experience for the audience, one that bridges the gap between classical music and newer generations,” says Deepa. What makes these events so special is the attention to detail that goes into creating the ambiance. “We carefully select stunning venues that complement the music, and the candles add a magical touch that makes the experience unique,” she adds. The versatility of these concerts is one of their strengths, with themes ranging from Western classical interpretations of Tamil film songs to tributes to contemporary artists. Deepa notes that the city’s rich cultural heritage and appreciation for music made it the perfect place to launch such a series.

A platform for independent artists

Independent artists have always played a crucial role in Chennai’s music scene. Concerts have provided them with a platform to showcase their talent to a broader audience. “Concerts motivate independent musicians to create their music and build a catalogue,” says Karthik Srinivas. “In many countries, there are regulations that mandate giving space to local artists to perform, and Chennai is now adopting this trend as well. Many music composers support independent artists by allowing them to open concerts,” he adds. Ashwin Kashyap Raghuraman also focuses on supporting independent music. “There should be a balance between celebrating established artists and giving new, emerging talent a chance to shine,” he says. His events primarily focus on independent music and offer a platform for budding artists to perform alongside well-known names.

Chennai’s music scene beyond differences

Chennai’s music scene is inclusive, embracing artists and music from various backgrounds. “Chennai offers liquor-free concerts, which allows music lovers to fully immerse themselves in the music,” Mahaveer Ashok notes. This unique approach has been well-received by audiences, as it enables them to focus on the music rather than the typical distractions at larger events. Pooja is particularly keen on seeing more K-pop concerts in the city. “There’s a huge fan base for Korean music, but only a handful of Korean artists perform here. Chennai has the potential to host concerts with Korean artists, which would be a great treat for their fans,” she says.

FOMO and concerts

Rithika, a 24-year-old Chennai resident, has never attended a concert despite the city’s vibrant music scene. “When I think about concerts, I think of crowded spaces, poor management, and the fear of harassment,” she admits. “Plus, events being rescheduled often dampen the spirit of attending.” However, she confesses to experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out) when she sees social media posts of concert-goers having fun at events like Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour or BTS concerts. “The interactive nature of those concerts, where the artists engage with their fans, the lightsticks, and the overall vibe where the audience sings along — it all looks so special,” she says. Social media and digital content have changed how people view concerts, and Rithika recognises the impact it has. “Social media makes people feel like they have to be a part of these events. But it also creates information fatigue, where you’re overwhelmed by too many options,” she adds. “It’s okay to step back and not follow the crowd.”