Chennai’s largest eco-park in Manali Kadapakkam set to open in January

CHENNAI: Kadapakkam lake, near Manali, is set to open in January 2026, as the Greater Chennai Corporation is completing the restoration works that have reshaped the 134.89-acre waterbody into an eco-park.

The North Chennai lake lies in the Kosasthalaiyar basin, where it collects run-off from a 13.4 sq km catchment. Together with Sembium Manali and Ariyaloor lakes, it’s a part of a connected system that holds rainwater before it moves further down the basin.

Valued at Rs 46.30 crore granted by Asian Development Bank, the project involved large-scale desilting and hydraulic improvement. Removal of invasive growth and dredging of 7.2 lakh cubic metres of silt have increased the lake’s storage capacity from 1.2 million cubic metres to 1.9 million cubic metres. Its depth now ranges between 4 and 8 metres.

A five-acre bird island has been created near the centre, while a shallow pond at the inlet has been formed to trap silt and stabilise water quality. The landscape plan includes the planting of nearly one lakh trees, covering 37 native species.

Deputy Commissioner (Works) V Sivakrishnamurthy said, “The restoration combines ecological and public-use design in a manner that’s new to the city. This is the one-of-a-kind natural restoration process that not just rejuvenates the lake but also creates an eco-park in this scale.”

Public amenities have been placed on the eastern side, which lies outside the lake’s flood-holding areas. Walkways, shaded seating, children’s play areas and butterfly and dragonfly zones have been created along with tactile paths and wheelchair-friendly circulation. Officials said this arrangement ensured access while preserving the lake’s primary function as a storage component in the basin.

Most major works including desilting, bund strengthening, rehabilitation of inlets, outlets and surplus weirs and large-scale plantation have been completed. Installation of the sluice gate and finishing of park structures are in progress and are expected to be completed before the opening.