Chennai’s Johnson Lifts eyes high-speed future

Its latest move, the launch of ‘Eazy Ride Plus,’ a bespoke compact home lift six months ago, has already seen about 20 units sold in Chennai, where the product is being piloted. “Home lifts are a natural next step as individual homes start demanding vertical mobility,” said Yohan K John, third-generation executive at Johnson Lifts.

Priced at about Rs 22 to 23 lakh, the product is designed for quick installation within a week and targets independent homes and lowrise residential buildings. The timing is significant as residential projects account for 75 to 80 per cent of demand, with tier-2 and tier-3 cities emerging as key growth engines.