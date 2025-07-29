Chennai’s iconic locations to get a facelift by PWD

CHENNAI: People of Chennai have a reason to rejoice, as two of the city's iconic locations, are all set to get a fresh facelift.



According to a report in The Hindu, the Oriental Research Institute on Kamarajar Salai and a 100-year-old building owned by the Chennai Port Authority have been slated for restoration.

The project will be undertaken shortly by the Public Works Department’s (PWD) Building Centre and Conservation Division which is well-known for its expertise in heritage conservation.

Officials said that tenders have been floated for the same and work would begin in the coming months.

The Oriental Research Institute, which remains as a landmark red-brick building with stone pillars, is located on the Marina campus of Madras University. The structure which was constructed as an exam hall in 1935 now serves as offices and departments for classical and vernacular languages.

However, over time, the building has lost its sheen and deteriorated with signs of corrosion.

According to officials, the planned 27,881 square feet structure will feature a modern design with a reinforced cement concrete roof. The restoration, budgeted at Rs 19 crores, will include replacing damaged stone pillars, reconstructing walls and other structural repairs.

Similarly, the 104-year-old hydraulic powerhouse, also known as the 'Stone Building,' in the Chennai Port area, will be renovated for the first time in decades. This pre-independence era structure, spanning 5974 square feet functions as an electricity substation currently.

Over the years, the building has suffered significant wear, specifically in the roof area. Reports suggest that the interior plaster has crumbled and wooden doors and windows need to be replaced. A sum of Rs 5.25 crores has been allocated by the Chennai Port Authority for restoration purposes.

As soon as the renovation is complete, the building will be reopened as a maritime museum which will throw light on the region’s seafaring history, including artifacts from the Chola and Pallava dynasties. The museum is expected to draw tourists and students alike.

With Cordelia cruises expanding its operations in Chennai throughout the year, the museum is expected to be a main attraction for cruise passengers as well.

Apart from this, the PWD also has plans to restore the old harbour at a cost of Rs 4.9 crores.