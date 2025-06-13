Chennai’s Gokhale Hall, a piece of history, yearns for restoration as it deteriorates in silence

CHENNAI: Gokhale Hall, a century-old structure located on Armenian Street in George Town, which once stood as a beautiful reminder of the city’s rich cultural history, is now overshadowed by neglect and decay.

According to a report in The Hindu, despite its prominent location, the building has slowly faded from the memory of the public with trees taking over the walls which were once vibrant and brimming with life.

The building , which was constructed in 1914 with the resources provided by Dr Annie Besant, initially served as the headquarters of the Young Men’s Indian Association (YMIA). The association mainly aimed at fostering cultural, social, and political engagement among Indian youth.

Shortly within a year of its opening, the central domed hall was named after Gopal Krishna Gokhale, a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress and mentor to Mahatma Gandhi.

It is said that throughout the freedom struggle, the Gokhale Hall was well-known for hosting leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, S Satyamurti, Morarji Desai, and K Kamaraj. It also served as the venue for Dr. Besant’s ‘Wake Up India’ lectures and became a hub for several political movements.

Even after independence, the hall continued to play a significant role in cultural movements, including the Tamil Isai movement. Over the years it also housed a gymnasium, library, and sports coaching centers until the early 2000s.

However, following years of neglect and lack of maintenance it fell prey to gradual deterioration. By the mid-2000s, the YMIA proposed partial demolition due to structural instability. However, this move was halted by the Madras High Court, which gave instructions to renew the efforts to preserve the heritage site.

In 2022, the YMIA entered into an agreement with the National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures at IIT Madras and the National Council for Science Museums under the Union Ministry of Culture to collaborate with an aim to repurpose the building. The institutions came up with an idea to convert the hall into a Museum of the Freedom Struggle with a focus on Tamil Nadu’s freedom fighters.

However , despite the restoration plans receiving the required approvals, the work is yet to commence. Members of public and activists have expressed their wish for the Gokhale Hall which once showcased the illustrious past of the city to be conserved and restored to its original glory.