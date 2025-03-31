Chennai's gig workers to get air-conditioned rest areas soon

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve road safety and provide better facilities to gig workers, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to construct air-conditioned rest areas in major roads in the city.

According to a report in The Hindu, taking a leaf out of Dubai's model, the initiative aims to create designated spaces for food and e-commerce delivery workers, especially women to wait safely during their work hours.

The proposed rest areas will be built in neighbourhoods like Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam, Royapettah, Mylapore and T Nagar. A senior official said that GCC engineers are working on a design that will focus on the needs of gig workers, including toilets, seating areas, and designated parking spaces.

The air-conditioned rest areas will help sort several issues faced by gig workers, including providing a safe space for workers to wait and take breaks. It would also offer access to clean toilets and hygiene facilities, especially for women workers.

With several workers complaining of being victims of theft, the rest spots would allow workers to charge their mobile phones and store their belongings safely. By providing a safe and secure space, more women will be encouraged to join the delivery workforce, which is currently around only 10 per cent, said the official.

According to sources, while the initiative is expected to improve road safety and customer satisfaction, finding space for the rest areas in congested areas in the city may be a big challenge.

The GCC is working to identify suitable locations to make the project a reality, officials said.