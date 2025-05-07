Chennai's fitness enthusiasts embrace rock climbing as Mahabalipuram's boulders beckon

CHENNAI: Be it surfing, cycling, scuba diving, paintballing, and the new found fascinations towards pickle balling – Chennai has it all. Though many sport aficionados often go on a hike up the mountains during a weekend, Chennai’s rock climbing scene is still in its infancy with a lack of strong community and abundant natural rock formations.

However, Shyamsundar Manoharan, the founder of Fitrock Arena, Tamil Nadu’s first indoor rock climbing gym, is working tirelessly to change that.

Shyam’s foray into rock climbing began when his friend Satya, a mountaineer, returned from a basic mountaineering course and wanted a climbing partner. The duo started scaling boulders in a quarry near Chennai, before shifting to Mahabalipuram, home to ancient rock-cut temples and some of the best bouldering spots in south India.

“We wanted to promote rock climbing as a regular fitness activity, rather than just a weekend adventure. However, it has been difficult to gain traction, as most participants treat climbing as a one-time thrill rather than a serious sport.” Shyam states.

Shyamsundar Manoharan

It was in 2016, that he opened Fitrock Arena in Pallikaranai, installing a 36-foot wall, which was the tallest indoor climbing facility in India at the time. Over the years, the gym expanded to multiple locations, though the pandemic did force some closures. Post-COVID, Fitrock found a new home in Chetpet, where interest for ‘indoor’ climbing has steadily grown.

But Chennai’s biggest challenge still remains, being the lack of accessible outdoor climbing spots. Unlike the granite boulders surrounding Bengaluru, Chennai’s primary climbing site – Mahabalipuram, faces strict Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regulations. Climbers have to often sneak in discreetly. But littering and poor maintenance have degraded the area.

Shyam emphasises the importance of visualisation – mentally rehearsing each move before execution. Common mistakes? “I would say it’s over-enthusiasm and poor spotting. Outdoor climbing demands respect for the terrain, patience, and proper safety measures. You can’t control the rocks, you adapt to them.”

Samuel Vinoth Kumar, the coach at Fitrock, also a trained rock climbing instructor, recalls his early days with the sport in 2018. “I was afraid of heights and falling. But with training, I overcame it – and now, I help others do the same.” Women in the city showed little interest in the indoor sport initially. But now, they have grown in numbers to even climbing outdoors. “Earlier, it was seven men to three women. Now, more women are walking in – not just for fun, but as a serious fitness regimen.” A major hurdle? Misconceptions! Many assume rock climbing demands brute force, but Samuel emphasises technique over muscle. “Women often climb smarter, using balance, footwork, and patience. Beginners start with fundamentals – keeping their body close to the wall, relying on legs over arms, and progressively tackling harder routes.”

Samuel Vinoth Kumar

But it has to be safety over everything else. Indoor climbing, with crash pads and harnesses, mitigates risks, but outdoor climbing in Chennai remains limited. “Mahabalipuram is off-limits without unofficial access. But we do have a Mahab’s Climbing Community, an initiative we aim to strongly take forward.”

Beyond the physical gains, climbers cite mental resilience to be the sport’s biggest payoff. “It teaches you to not give up. You fail, retry, and eventually conquer the route. That focus translates to everyday life.”

While the sport for long has been perceived male-dominant, there are a growing number of women, who are defying stereotypes, tackling walls, and reshaping the city’s climbing culture.

Gayathrie Shankar, whom you would have seen all decked up in the big screen with her roles in Super Deluxe and Vikram, resorts to rock climbing as a fitness routine. “I hate regular gyms.” she confesses. “There’s no single right way to climb. You move according to your body’s logic.” This philosophy resonates with women who find climbing inclusive, than strength-centric workouts.

Gayathrie Shankar

For her, climbing is cerebral. “Calculating angles, weight distribution – it keeps your mind sharp.” The sport also builds resilience. “Some days, just showing up is victory.” This mindset also spills into daily life, where persistence trumps perfection. Gayathrie prefers the raw challenge of Mahabalipuram’s granite formations. “Nature doesn’t follow rules. Each crevice and slant demands unique problem-solving.” Last year’s outdoor rock climbing session with the Mahab’s Climbing Community made her realise this stark difference, “Where indoor routes feel standardised, outdoor climbs reward creativity and adaptability. We need to normalise it like yoga or swimming.”

The vision that Shyam has for Chennai’s rock climbing future revolves around infrastructure. By means of constructing walls in schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore and Tirunelveli, he is hoping to cultivate early interest among youngsters. “I am also in talks with the Sports Development Authority Of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to organise competitions, aiming to bring climbing into the mainstream.” With climbing now an Olympic sport and set to include Paralympic events in 2028, Shyam is positive that awareness will grow in coming years.