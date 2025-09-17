Chennai's first steel flyover at T Nagar to open by Sept end

CHENNAI: The steel flyover along South Usman Road and CIT Nagar 1st Main Road is set to be thrown open for traffic by the end of the month, said senior officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Only minor works are pending and Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to inaugurate it, sources said.

The steel flyover, the first such structure in the city, will connect the ramp of the South Usman Road flyover to CIT Nagar 1st Main Road, extending up to the junction with CIT Nagar 4th Main Road.

“The connecting section of the old flyover has been widened to match the width of the new flyover and its down ramp. About 96% of the work is complete and the rest will be finished in 10 days,” a senior GCC official told DT Next.

Road laying and median painting are the final tasks pending. “Lighting on both the old and new bridges is complete, and signboard installation is under way. Chief minister MK Stalin is expected to inaugurate the bridge by the end of September,” the official added.

Unlike conventional concrete structures, the two-lane flyover is supported by steel pillars. It will have entry and exit ramps near T Nagar bus terminus. Spanning 1.2 km, the Rs 131-crore flyover will link with the North Usman Road flyover to create a continuous 2-km stretch from CIT Nagar to Panagal Park. Work began in 2023 and was originally scheduled for completion in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said land acquisition for the Vadaperumbakkam bridge has been completed after legal hurdles, clearing the way for construction to be finished by the end of October. The project is estimated to cost Rs 22.41 crore.