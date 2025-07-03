Chennai’s first govt school football turf fields their dreams

CHENNAI: The first light of day barely touches the rooftops of Sholinganallur when the rhythmic thud of boots on artificial grass begins. In the neighbourhood’s Government Higher Secondary School, a revolution is unfolding not in classrooms, but on the gleaming expanse of Chennai’s first football turf built under the Namakku Naame Thittam (NNT) scheme.

For 1,500 students, many from economically constrained backgrounds, this isn’t just a playing field – it’s a launch-pad for dreams. At the heart of this transformation are three young girls from Class 10 whose aspirations now find solid ground beneath their feet.

A Kaviya, daughter of a construction worker, guards the goal with fierce determination. M Ramya, a painter’s daughter, attacks as a striker, her eyes set on emulating her idol, Messi. V Divya Dharshini, living near Thangal Lake with her mother who works in housekeeping, orchestrates play from midfield. Their shared dream? To wear the blue jersey of Team India and lift their families through a beautiful game of kicking the ball into the net.

“Not even heavy rain can stop us now,” declares Kaviya, sweat already beading on her forehead during their daily 6:30-8:30 am grind. She switched from Kho Kho three years ago. “The turf has changed everything. Our seniors coach us, my technique is sharper, and I know I can reach the national team.” The once patchy ground is now a catalyst for belief.

For Ramya, the impact is tangible. “Finding players was hard before,” she recalls. “But now, our team has doubled!”

Last year, they clinched the zonal title and were district runners-up with lesser facilities. “We reached the CM Trophy semis. But with this turf? State medals are ours this year. Then, India,” she smiles.

On Sundays, you can see them playing friendly matches with the alumni, a crucial part of the push for SGFI selection to represent Tamil Nadu.

Divya Dharshini sees the green turf as “my clearest path forward, a way to rewrite my family’s story”. Their pre-dawn dedication is a testament to the hope this facility has ignited.

The ripple effect extends far beyond the three stars. Physical education teacher P Shivanesan beams with pride, and states. “Gratitude isn’t enough for what the GCC has done. Before 2020, we had maybe eight state football players. Now? Over 50 students train morning and evening!” This surge, supported by the principal and an active Parent Teacher Association (PTA) providing equipment, is bolstered further by a private college supplying daily meals.

The turf, born from a recent Public Private Partnership (PPP) conclave, represents a strategic investment in youth. GCC Commissioner Kumaragurubaran highlights the Sholinganallur project – a collaboration with a finance company – as a key initiative. “It’s about channelling energy, and encouraging sports to combat challenges like drug abuse,” he adds.

Sholinganallur Zonal Officer MP Thanigaivelan outlined the scale: “A 20,000 sq ft, Rs 1.92 crore facility (67% GCC funded, 33% private). It has a seven-a-side pitch with lights and nets, ensuring play continues after dusk. This will embed a sports culture,” Thanigaivelan affirms. “A 200-metre athletic track encircling the turf is nearing completion. Plans for another playground in Karapakkam signal this is just the beginning.”

As the sun climbs higher, the rhythmic thudding continues. On this vibrant green canvas in Sholinganallur, every pass, every save, every determined sprint is more than just play. It’s the sound of futures being forged, one dawn training session at a time. For Kaviya, Ramya, Divya, and hundreds like them, the journey to the pinnacle now has a firm, level starting point.

Highlights:

The turf has changed everything. Our seniors coach us. So, my technique is sharper, and I know I can reach the national team

A Kaviya, daughter of a construction worker

Last year, we clinched the zonal title and were district runners-up with lesser facilities. We reached the CM Trophy semis. But with this turf? State medals are ours this year. Then, India

M Ramya, a painter’s daughter

This is my clearest path forward…a way to rewrite my family’s story

V Divya Dharshini, living near Thangal Lake with her mother