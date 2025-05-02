Chennai's first AC EMU train services frequency increased; check details here

CHENNAI: In response to commuter demand, Southern Railway has increased the number of daily AC EMU train service timings in Chennai.

Starting today (May 2), trains will be operated eight times a day, up from the previous six, according to Thanthi TV.

The move comes after repeated requests from regular passengers for more frequent AC services, especially during peak hours.

The rescheduling ensures that the morning and evening AC EMU services are more aligned to the travel patterns of the majority of suburban commuters, thereby maximising utility and enhancing passenger convenience, said a release issued by SR.