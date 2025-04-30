Chennai's first AC EMU services timing revised based on passenger feedback

CHENNAI: Officials of Southern Railway (SR) on Tuesday revised the timings of the recently launched AC EMU based on passenger feedback.

As per the revised schedule, AC EMU train no 49001 will leave Tambaram at 6.50 am and reach Chengalpattu at 7.35 am, while train no 49002 Chengalpattu will depart at 7.50 am and reach Chennai Beach at 9.25 am, from May 2 .

Train No 49003 and 49004 will leave Chennai Beach and Tambaram at 9.41 am and 1 pm, respectively.

Train No 49005 and 49006 will depart from Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu at 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm, respectively.

Train No 49007 and 49008 will leave from Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu at 6.17 pm and 8.10 pm, respectively.

The rescheduling ensures that the morning and evening AC EMU services are more aligned to the travel patterns of the majority of suburban commuters, maximizing utility and enhancing passenger convenience, said a release issued by Southern Railway.

Chennai Division of SR launched an intensive feedback campaign from April 19th to 24th, inviting responses via WhatsApp (6374713251), a Google feedback form, and through direct interaction by Commercial Inspectors and field staff. The initiative received an overwhelming response recording over 600 feedback entries from diverse sections of the traveling public, including office goers, women commuters and others, the SR release added.

Passenger feedback indicated a strong preference for advancing the arrival time of Train No 49004 (Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach) to enable better connectivity for office-goers. It was also observed that the earliest morning service, Train No 49002 (Tambaram – Chennai Beach), operated at 5.45 am, witnessed low patronage as the timing did not align with typical office and educational schedules.

Additionally, there was a notable demand for adjusting the timing of return services from Chennai Beach to better cater to the evening office dispersal rush between 6 pm and 6.30 pm.