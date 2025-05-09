Begin typing your search...

    Chennai's Chepauk Stadium receives bomb threat via email, warns against hosting IPL matches

    The threat mentioned retaliation for 'Operation Sindoor', warning that 'rivers of blood will flow' if IPL is held

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 May 2025 5:26 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Chepauk Stadium in Chennai received a bomb threat via email on Friday, warning of an attack if Indian Premier League (IPL) matches are conducted.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the threat mentioned retaliation for 'Operation Sindoor', warning that 'rivers of blood will flow' if IPL is held.

    Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend IPL for one week due to safety concerns for players and spectators, following Pakistan's escalating missile attacks on Indian cities since Thursday night.

    Online Desk

