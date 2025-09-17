Chennai–Bengaluru Indigo flight makes emergency landing after mid-air snag; passengers safe

CHENNAI: Indigo flight bound for Bengaluru with 165 people on board, including 160 passengers and five crew members, was forced to return to Chennai following a mid-air technical snag.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 7.05 pm on Monday, took off at 7.50 pm instead. After crossing Kanchipuram and flying near Vellore, the aircraft reportedly developed a sudden engine problem mid-air.

Sensing the situation, the pilot immediately alerted Chennai air traffic control (ATC) and sought permission to return. Acting on instructions from ATC, the flight safely landed back at Chennai airport at 8.30 pm.

All passengers were safely deboarded and accommodated in the airport’s lounges while engineers inspected the aircraft. As the fault could not be rectified immediately, the airline arranged an alternative flight.

Around 10 pm, the stranded passengers were flown to Bengaluru in a replacement aircraft.