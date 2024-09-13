Chennai: YouTuber arrested for threatening Sub-registrar, attempting to extort money

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old YouTuber was arrested by the City police for allegedly threatening a sub-registrar and attempting to extort money from him.

The complainant, V Vaithilingam (46) of Mylapore works as a sub-registrar at Guduvanchery. According to his complaint, a YouTuber, Krishnakumar alias Varaaki called him over the phone a few weeks ago and threatened to upload false news against him if he did not accede to his demands.

The complainant claimed that the Youtuber asked him to facilitate registration for land, which is under litigation.

When Vaithilingam refused, Varaaki's associates allegedly turned up at his office and demanded Rs 3 lakh cash from him and threatened him.

Based on the sub-registrar's complaint, Mylapore Police arrested the YouTuber, R Krishnakumar alias Varaaki of Virugambakkam on Friday.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police investigations revealed that there are several persons who have been threatened by the You Tuber.

Any complaints against Varaaki can be given through the helpline 044-23452324, 044-23453325, an official release stated.