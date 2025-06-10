Chennai: Youth on bail re-arrested for issuing death threats to complainant to withdraw case

CHENNAI: A 19 year old youth out on bail in a waylaying case was arrested again on Monday after he allegedly confronted the complainant in the earlier case and attacked him and issued death threats.

Police said that the arrested youth, Surya is a resident of Mylapore. In April this year, Police had arrested Surya on waylaying charges after he threatened a youth with a knife and robbed his valuables.

The victim's uncle, Diwakar (32) had filed a police complaint then.

Surya who was released on bail approached Diwakar's family asking them to withdraw the case against him. On Sunday, Surya confronted Diwakar and verbally abused him demanding that he withdraw the complaint against him. He further allegedly pulled out a knife and issued death threats to Diwakar.

Based on Divakar’s latest complaint, the Mylapore police arrested Surya again and seized a knife from him. The police said Surya already faces five criminal cases, including robbery.