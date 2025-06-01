Chennai: Youth held for stealing Yamaha R15 bikes

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a 20-year-old youth who targeted and stole sports bikes in and around Chennai.

The CMBT police had registered a case and began investigations based on a complaint from V Venkatesan (55). Venkatesan works at a private transport firm as a manager. Last Sunday (May 25), Venkatesan had parked his sports bike (Yamaha R15) outside his home and the next morning, he found the bike missing after which he filed a complaint.

A special team headed by CMBT Police's Inspector (crime) conducted investigations and zeroed in on the suspect by perusing all CCTV footage.

Police traced the suspect to a hideout and arrested him. The arrested person was identified as Albert Rozario (20) of Tiruvannamalai district.

Police recovered Venkatesan's bike and two other R15 bikes from him. The probe revealed that he has stolen bikes in Vadapalani and Avadi police limits too.

Police said that he already has five criminal cases against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is under way to find if he operated alone or is part of a group that stole bikes and sold them.