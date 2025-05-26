Chennai youth flaunt bike racing clips on social media; get arrested with proof

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested 10 youth who indulged in overspeeding and blared loud horns in and around Anna Nagar on Saturday night. While motorists had alerted the police about them, the youth made the police’s job easier by sharing video clips of their rash driving on their social media handles.

According to the police, the youth went on a rash driving spree on Saturday night from Anna Nagar roundtana to Blue Star bus stop and back.

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) personnel registered a case and after investigations, the police team rounded up the youths involved - Sheikh Shahul Hameed (24) of Kodambakkam; Sadam Moideen (22) and Sadam Moideen (22) from Vadapalani; M Sanjay Kumar (18), H Pradeep Kumar (18), R Magesh Raja (22), Mohammed Asif (20), and Mohammed Ashiq (20) from Ambattur; and Nadeem Hussain (24) and Mohammed Sameer (24) from Mannadi.

Police seized nine two-wheelers from the arrested persons. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) warned of strict action against those who are caught overspeeding on city roads.