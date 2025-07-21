Chennai: Youth feared drowned at Kovalam beach

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man feared drowned in the sea after he went swimming with his colleagues on Kovalam beach on Sunday.

The missing person, identified as Sasikumar of Kallakurichi, was working in a private firm in Oragadam. On Sunday, Sasikumar, along with six of his colleagues, visited the Kovalam beach on East Coast Road. While they were swimming in the sea, a sudden wave pulled all seven of them into deep waters. Six of them managed to return to the shore, but Sasikumar, who was pulled into the sea, remained missing.

Soon, the colleagues alerted the local fishermen, and the Kelambakkam police were also informed. Police said the search was on to rescue Sasikumar from Sunday noon, but he is yet to be found. The police have registered a case, and a search operation is in progress along with the coastal security staff and the local fishermen for the second day.