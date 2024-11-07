Chennai workshop to promote ‘no waste’ through books

CHENNAI: Beyond Books and the Goethe Institut Library in association with the Jane Goodall Institute India’s Roots & Shoots program, is on a mission to promote sustainability. The month-long campaign, No Waste November, aims to highlight the importance of waste management to children through books and activities.

“We conduct various workshops featuring books and book-based activities. Topicswaste management we’ve covered include bullying, migration, endangered species, and more. Our core aim is to encourage the habit of reading among children,” says Venkatalakshmi, an educator at Beyond Books.

The Roots & Shoots program highlights different concepts each month. “We select our topics based on the unique aspects of the month. For example, in January, we conducted workshops about the migration of birds, as birds typically migrate during that time. Our focus is on youth, as they are the future leaders who will save the planet. If the youth can empower themselves, they can move mountains,” shares Katie Bagli, Education Director at the Jane Goodall Institute India.

In addition to academics, these workshops help children expand their knowledge. “Typically, kids don’t open up easily. After each chapter, we hold discussions to encourage them to ask questions and express their thoughts. Books provide a gateway for children to explore various cultures, lives, and experiences,” Venkatalakshmi adds.

The No Waste November workshop will focus on two books, one of which is a picture book. The participants will create their own texts for this book. The other book deals with composting and waste segregation. There will also be an “art from waste” activity. The workshop is scheduled for today at 5 pm at the Goethe Institut, Nungambakkam.