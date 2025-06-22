Chennai: Work begins on high-level bridge at Padi Kuppam near Rail Nagar

CHENNAI: The State Highways Department has commenced work on constructing a high-level bridge across the Cooum River at Padi Kuppam, near Rail Nagar, by establishing a new diversion road.

According to department officials, the contractor has started laying the diversion road to facilitate the dismantling of the existing causeway, which will be replaced by the high-level bridge.









Image credit: Hemanathan M

The bridge will connect Poonamallee High Road to Mogappair and is expected to be completed within 18 months, considering the impending northeast monsoon. As per the project plan, the 91-metre-long bridge will feature a 7.5-metre-wide carriageway along with 1.5-metre-wide footpaths on either side. In comparison, the existing causeway is only 63 m long and 5.5 m wide.

The bridge will provide all-weather connectivity to Poonamallee High Road, unlike the existing causeway, which becomes submerged during the monsoon when the Cooum River overflows. The new bridge will improve access to Padi Kuppam, Rail Nagar, and Sathya Sai Nagar.

Although Padi Kuppam Road and Rail Nagar Road fall under the jurisdiction of the GCC, the Highways department will construct a 12-m-wide approach road, meeting State Highway standards, to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

The existing two-lane causeway at Rail Nagar was severely damaged during the 2015 floods and was subsequently repaired and reopened. However, residents have been urging the Corporation and the State government to construct a high-level bridge, as the causeway often becomes unusable during heavy rains.

“When the causeway gets flooded, we’re forced to take a detour via Nolambur bridge, navigating narrow and congested roads to reach Poonamallee High Road,” said a resident.