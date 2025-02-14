Chennai woman uses PDS rice at idly batter unit, arrested by Civil Supplies CID

CHENNAI: A woman, who runs an idly batter manufacturing unit in the city, was arrested by the Civil Supplies-CID police personnel for hoarding rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS) at a unit in Otteri.

Police seized 322 kg of PDS rice, 500 kg of idli batter, and 3 grinders from the unit.

Based on a tip, officials conducted a surprise check at the unit owned by Usha (45), a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Street in Kosapet.

Investigating officers are questioning her about the source of the PDS rice. Police sources said she had procured it with the help of the ration shop employees. Usha was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.