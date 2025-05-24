Chennai: Woman slips through MRTS tracks, rescued

CHENNAI: A agitated woman, who walked along the MRTS railway tracks near Light House railway station after a quarrel with her husband, slipped through an opening along the tracks for drainage, and landed on a pillar beneath the tracks on Friday night.

The Fire and Rescue personnel who rescued her said that she was fortunate to have fallen onto the T-shaped pillar under the tracks as the fall from that height onto the ground would have been fatal.

Police said that the incident happened around 9.30 pm. A team from the Mylapore fire station led by Station Fire Officer R Arockiasamy reached the scene, scaled the pillar and tied the woman to a rope and brought her down.

She had injuries on her leg because of the fall and was moved to the Royapettah GH for treatment. She told investigators that she did not jump off the tracks but had taken a walk along the tracks as she was upset over a domestic quarrel.