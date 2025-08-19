Chennai woman pours hot oil on spouse; held on murder charges after man succumbs

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 48-year-old woman on murder charges after her husband, who was admitted to a hospital with severe burn injuries following a domestic dispute with his wife, succumbed to his injuries.

The woman had flung hot oil on her husband when he was sleeping, according to the police.

The police identified the deceased man as Kadhar Basha (42). He lived with his wife, Nilavar Nisha, and their daughter at Lakshmipuram near Kolathur.

The police investigation revealed that Kadhar Basha turns home drunk often and has frequent quarrels with Nisha. A similar quarrel broke out on August 9 in the evening, after which Kadhar Basha allegedly assaulted his wife.

On August 10, Nisha woke up in the early hours, heated oil, and poured it over her husband, who was asleep. Basha woke up screaming. On hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to his rescue and got him admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Based on the information, Puzhal police registered a case of attempted murder and arrested Nisha. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Basha succumbed to his injuries after which Puzhal police altered the sections to murder and formally arrested Nisha after issuing a warrant in prison.