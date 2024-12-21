Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Woman posing as civil judge, husband held for fake job promise

    21 Dec 2024
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Avadi police on Friday arrested a couple including a woman lawyer for cheating a car driver of over Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of securing him a job in Madras High Court. Police said that the lawyer posed as a civil judge and promised the victim a ministerial staff post in the high court.

    The arrested persons were identified as Radhika (39), and her husband Ganapathy (33), who was a car driver. The victim was another car driver, Rajesh (37), of Tiruninravur.

    Claiming that his wife had cleared the civil judge examination and would assume charge as a judge soon, Ganapathy lured Rajesh to pay money in installments for a job.

    They had given him a fake appointment order based on which Rajesh filed a complaint with the Avadi city police.

    Avadi Police's Central Crime Branch arrested Ganapathy and his wife Radhika from their house on Friday.

    They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

    Avadi PoliceMadras High Courtfake job scam
    DTNEXT Bureau

