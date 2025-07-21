Chennai: Woman on call dies after fall from 4th-floor terrace

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman died after she allegedly slipped and fell from the fourth-floor terrace of a building while speaking on her mobile phone in Choolaimedu on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sharmila, a widow. She lived with her son and daughter in Choolaimedu and was working as a maid in a restaurant. Due to poor signal, Sharmila went to the terrace to attend her son's phone call. While speaking to him over the phone, standing near the parapet wall on the terrace, she slipped and fell.

Police said that the wall was only two feet high. Neighbours who heard the woman's screams rushed to her aid and moved her to a nearby private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Choolaimedu Police have registered a case, and investigations are under way.