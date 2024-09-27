Chennai woman makes daughter steal 80 sovereign jewels from kin, arrested

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly using her daughter to steal jewellery from a relative's house in Mylapore over time.

The complainant, P Thangadurai (52), a businessman, lives with his family at Apparsamy Street in Mylapore. On September 7, Thangadurai checked the jewellery in his locker ahead of Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations and realised that as much as 80 sovereign jewellery were missing from the locker.

Based on his complaint, the Mylapore police registered a case and began investigations. As there were no signs of break-in into the house, the needle of suspicion fell on those who visited Thangadurai's house frequently.

The probe revealed that Thangadurai's nephew Ajith and his wife Deepika used to visit his family often and stayed at his house during such visits. When they interrogated the couple, the police found that Deepika stole the jewellery on the directions of her mother S Prema (47) and handed it over to her.

A police team then went to Prema's house in Velachery from where it recovered 75 sovereigns of the stolen jewellery. Prema was arrested and produced before a magistrate, who remanded her in judicial custody.

In another incident, this one in Tiruttani in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, a gang allegedly broke into the house of an ex-army man and decamped with 100 sovereigns of jewellery, 1 kg silver and Rs 70,000 in cash.

According to the Podaturpet police, Vijayalu and his family lived in a house at Pallipattu near Tiruttani. On Wednesday, the family went to a relative's house for a funeral and when they returned, they found the house broken into and burgled. Further investigations are on.