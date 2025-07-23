Chennai: Woman, lover arrested for murdering live-in partner

CHENNAI: The police arrested a woman after her live-in partner was killed allegedly by her lover in Perumbakkam.

On Saturday, the Perumbakkam police recovered the body of a man with injuries near the bus stop. Later, the police identified the deceased as Palanisamy (45), an LPG cylinder delivery man and a resident of Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam.

When questioning his wife, Veeralakshmi (38), the police found that she and Palanisamy have been living for the past 15 years after the death of her first husband. The couple had two children.

However, there have been frequent arguments between the couple over the past few months, said the police. Palanisamy allegedly assaulted Veeralakshmi, after which she filed a police complaint. The police warned Palanisamy but let him off after obtaining a written statement from him.

Meanwhile, Veeralakshmi has allegedly been having an affair with Ashok Kumar (45) from Tsunami Quarters in Semmenchery for the past seven months, police said. Palanisamy found out about their affair and had been warning her to stop talking to Ashok.

On Friday night, during yet another heated argument, Palanisamy, who was under the influence of alcohol, punched Veeralakshmi on her face and left the house, saying he would never return home.

Veeralakshmi called Ashok Kumar and narrated the incident. In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Ashok went searching for Palanisamy and found him asleep on a bench at the Perumbakkam bus stop. Using the opportunity, Ashok picked up a stone and smashed Palanisamy's head, killing him on the spot.

After committing the murder, Ashok went to Veeralakshmi's house, told her that he had killed Palanisamy. He also changed clothes at her house and left for his home in Semmenchery.

Following the confession, the police arrested both Ashok and Veeralakshmi, who were remanded in judicial custody and lodged to prison.