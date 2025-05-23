Begin typing your search...
Chennai woman inspector fined Rs 50k for unofficial dispute settlement
The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has also directed the state government to take disciplinary action against the inspector.
CHENNAI: A woman police inspector in Chennai has been fined Rs 50,000 for getting involved in an unofficial settlement.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the inspector intervened in a dispute between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law.
Further details awaited.
