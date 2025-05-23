Begin typing your search...

    Chennai woman inspector fined Rs 50k for unofficial dispute settlement

    The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has also directed the state government to take disciplinary action against the inspector.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 May 2025 1:11 PM IST
    Chennai woman inspector fined Rs 50k for unofficial dispute settlement
    X
    Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission

    CHENNAI: A woman police inspector in Chennai has been fined Rs 50,000 for getting involved in an unofficial settlement.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the inspector intervened in a dispute between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law.

    The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has also directed the state government to take disciplinary action against the inspector.

    Further details awaited.

    Women inspectorFinedTamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X