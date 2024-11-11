Chennai woman held for cheating Hajj travel agent of Rs 17 lakh

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a woman for allegedly cheating a travel agent of over Rs 17 lakh.

The agent, Shahul Hameed (47) of Tondiarpet, had collected the money from over 30 individuals for the Hajj pilgrimage and sent it to Sindhoos Banu (44) of Villivakkam and her husband, Nainar Mohammed.

Hameed was acquainted with Nainar during his trip to Mecca. Nainar had told Hameed that he could arrange group tour packages for the Hajj pilgrimage, which prompted Hameed to collect money from 94 people to arrange their tour and deposit it in Banu’s account.

A second batch of 36 people availed of the tour even before the first batch’s pilgrimage ended and paid around Rs 17 lakh. However, pilgrims who returned complained of sub-standard service, making Hameed pull out from Nainar’s deal.

The couple refused to refund the money of the second batch and continued dodging Hameed. As Nainar fled, the travel agent filed a complaint with RK Nagar police. Banu was arrested and it came to light that Nainar moved to Saudi Arabia for work. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.