Chennai: Woman, father cheat job aspirants of several lakhs

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman and her father were arrested by the Arumbakkam police for cheating over 25 persons of Rs 48.5 lakh by promising them jobs in Hungary and the Czech Republic, and issuing fake employment orders.

The arrested persons were identified as S Venkatesan (50) and his daughter, V Monisha (20), of Kelambakkam. Venkatesan's wife, Gnanasundari, is absconding, and a search is underway to apprehend her.

Investigations revealed that the family operated a manpower agency and took money from aspirants, promising them jobs in foreign countries.

The complainant, Arockiaraj, an electrician, learnt about Venkatesan's agency through an acquaintance and spread the word about the agency and introduced 24 of his friends and relatives, who were all promised jobs in European countries.

The accused, after taking the money from the aspirants last year, did not send them abroad as promised and dodged them whenever they questioned.

Recently, victims approached the police after they learnt that the employment orders issued by the manpower agency were fake, after which the Arumbakkam police registered a case. Police arrested Venkatesan and Monisha on Monday. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.