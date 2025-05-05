Begin typing your search...
Chennai: Woman dies after being hit by electric train while crossing railway tracks
The victim has been identified as Janaki, a resident of the Sathambadi area in Villupuram district.
CHENNAI: A young woman died after being hit by an electric train near Mambalam railway station in Chennai.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the victim has been identified as Janaki, a resident of the Sathambadi area in Villupuram district.
The accident occurred while she was attempting to cross the railway tracks between Kodambakkam and Mambalam.
Further details awaited.
