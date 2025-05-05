Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Woman dies after being hit by electric train while crossing railway tracks

    The victim has been identified as Janaki, a resident of the Sathambadi area in Villupuram district.

    5 May 2025
    Chennai: Woman dies after being hit by electric train while crossing railway tracks
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A young woman died after being hit by an electric train near Mambalam railway station in Chennai.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the victim has been identified as Janaki, a resident of the Sathambadi area in Villupuram district.

    The accident occurred while she was attempting to cross the railway tracks between Kodambakkam and Mambalam.

    Further details awaited.

