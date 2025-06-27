Chennai: Woman constable arrested for impersonating Judge’s daughter and threatening police

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman police constable was arrested by the Sembium police for impersonating the daughter of a High Court judge and threatening police personnel. Police identified the constable as Rekha, a grade-1 police constable who has been AWOL (absent without leave) for five months.

According to police, the incident began earlier this week when a woman called the Sembium police station claiming to be the daughter of a judge. She asked the policemen to pay Rs 1,500 for her meal at a hotel in Sembium. Police sources said that sembium cops obliged and they had their doubts only when the woman repeatedly called them asking them to settle hotel accommodation bills and also asked them to purchase food.

Senior police officers were appraised of the incident after which a team went to the hotel where the woman claimed to be staying and questioned her.

Probe revealed that Rekha last reported for duty at the Esplanade Police Station in December 2024 and was absent since then without official intimation.

A case was registered under relevant sections for impersonation, criminal intimidation, and misuse of official position. Rekha was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.