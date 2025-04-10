Chennai: Woman, brother get life imprisonment for killing her husband

CHENNAI: A city court sentenced a brother-sister-duo to undergo life imprisonment for murdering the sister’s husband, who had been continuously harassing her because he doubted her fidelity.

An additional city civil court in the city held that “undoubtedly, the accused has committed gruesome murder and it is not acceptable in any civilized society.” Further, the court found both accused guilty under sections 302 and 114 of the IPC and sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment.

The victim Kabali was found dead at his house in Mylapore on March 26, 2021. Based on the complaint lodged by his brother Subramani, the police registered a complaint against Kabali's wife, Vanitha, and her brother Santhakumar.

The complainant alleged that the relationship between his brother Kabali and his wife was soured as he frequently picked fights with her, suspecting her fidelity.

The complainant alleged that Kabali was also in fear that his life was endangered because of frequent arguments with his wife, and gave a statement that his brother was killed by the accused.

Based on the complaint, the police went to the spot and collected the materials. A case was registered against both the brother and sister under sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (commits murder) of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, as the deceased constantly quarrelled with her wife, suspecting her conduct, she conspired with her brother to kill her husband. Hence, they devised a plan to execute the gruesome murder.

As per the plan, Santhakumar went to Kabali's house at Mylapore with the intent to kill him. Santhakumar lured Kabali to drink alcohol with him.

As Kabali was in an inebriated condition after they consumed alcohol, Santhakumar threw a gas cylinder on Kabali’s head. The deadly blow took the life of Kabali on the spot, alleged the prosecution.

After conducting the investigation, the prosecution filed the final report against the accused before the court.