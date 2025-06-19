Chennai: Woman arrested for attempt to snatch gold chain

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman was arrested for trying to snatch a gold chain from another woman after throwing chilli powder on her face in Tondiarpet on Tuesday.

The victim, Anusuya (30), was at home when she heard the doorbell ring. When she opened the door, another woman was standing there with her face covered.

When Anusuya asked her what she wanted, the woman flung chilli powder on her face and attempted to snatch the gold chain from her.

However, Anusuya held onto the chain and raised alarms after which the intruder pushed her down and fled the scene. Hearing Anusuya’s screams, her neighbours rushed to her rescue and chased the intruder. Public apprehended her and handed her over to RK Nagar police station.

The arrested woman was identified as Ayyammal alias Amulu (36), who lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.