Chennai: Woman among duo held for peddling drugs

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the MGR Nagar police in continuation of their recent bust of a narcotics peddling gang.

The arrested persons were identified as Avinash (24) of Tiruverkadu and Vinotthini alias Joyce (24) of Chromepet.

The two of them were arrested based on the information gathered from a quartet, who were arrested by the MGR Nagar police on July 12.

The ANIU (Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit) of the city police had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotics in MGR Nagar police limits, after which they coordinated with the local police and rounded up the group.

Police arrested the youths and seized four grams of methamphetamine and 28 grams of ganja paste from them.

All the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.