Chennai: Weed removal, deepening works going on at Vyasarpadi canal

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is undertaking the work of removing weeds and hyacinth from the Vyasarpadi canal and deepening it, as a part of its monsoon mitigating measures.

GCC has expedited the process by redeveloping and strengthening storm water drainage lines and waterbodies including minor and major canals.

As a part of the measures, it’s now removing the weeds and hyacinth spread over the canal near Dr Ambedkar Arts College with the assistance of a robotic excavator. An official with GCC said, “After removing weeds, redeveloping works will begin. We plan to raise the wall of the canal to one metre, reconstruct the culvert to ensure water flow, desilt and deepen the waterbody to channelise more rain water.”

Further, he also said that,

The redevelopment works are going on in all the waterbodies in Tondiarpet zone, especially in Captain Cotton Canal and Kodungaiyur Canal, since these are the major waterbodies in the zone. “The most challenging part is the illegal dumping of garbage and plastic waste into the canal. Since the water is continuously flowing, it’s difficult to collect them all. We’ve deployed trash booms in the canals to catch them,” he added.

The official also assured that the works will be completed by the second week of October (ahead of the monsoon).