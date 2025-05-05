Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 May 2025 9:33 PM IST
    Chennai: Ward boy held for verbally abusing nurse at National Centre of Ageing
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Police have arrested a ward boy at the National Centre of Ageing in Guindy for verbally abusing the staff nurse at the health centre.

    Police said that the duo had an argument after she chided him for sleeping while on duty. The arrested person was identified as Johnson (28). Around 7:30 am on Monday, when staff nurse Kavitha found him sleeping, she clicked a picture and sent it to the authorities, police said.

    Shortly thereafter, Johnson’s contract was cancelled and he was asked to leave. Enraged over this, he confronted Kavitha and verbally abused her.

    Based on her complaint, the Gunidy police arrested Johnson and sent him for judicial remand. Guindy police said that Johnson was not under the influence of alcohol and there was no physical assault.

