Chennai: Victim’s son identified as culprit in chain snatching case

CHENNAI: Police investigating a chain-snatching incident of a masked man snatching five sovereigns of a gold chain from a woman in Ayanavaram, have arrested her son after tracking the suspect with the help of CCTV camera footage. The family members were shocked after the cops identified the criminal as the victim’s son.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 7, when the 57-year-old victim was alone in her second-floor apartment on Bangaru Street in Ayanavaram. She lived there with her husband and their son.

Around 6.45 pm, a man in a black shirt and trousers, wearing a monkey cap, rang the doorbell. When the victim opened the door, the assailant allegedly sprayed birthday foam on her face, snatched her gold chain, and fled the scene.

The woman collapsed near the doorway and raised an alarm. Neighbours rushed to her aid, and she later filed a complaint with the Ayanavaram police. The police team with the help of CCTV footage, tracked the robber and identified the suspect as her son.

According to police, the woman’s son, who was involved in online trading and gaming, suffered significant financial losses. He reportedly borrowed money from local lenders and, under pressure to repay them, decided to stage a robbery targeting his own mother.

Family members, stunned by the revelation, tried to negotiate with police officials to prevent his arrest.