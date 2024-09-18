Chennai: Veggies on your plate to cost more during Purattasi

CHENNAI: Since the Tamil auspicious month Purattasi began on Tuesday, the demand for vegetables has surged in the city, as consumption of meat, fish and other non-vegetarian items would dip across the State this month.

However, prices remain stable due to adequate supply to the Koyambedu market. Traders anticipate that based on the sale, prices might increase by 15% from this weekend.

The market receives more than 500 trucks of vegetables from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. So, the price has not been affected drastically except for peas and carrots where a kilo each costs Rs 400 and Rs 60 respectively, whereas other vegetables are sold below Rs 50/kg.

P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association, said, “Now that Purattasi has started, the demand for vegetables will increase only from the weekend. Also, depending on the supply from neighbouring states, prices might fluctuate. The rates are expected to increase by 10-15% initially, and gradually increase.”

Usually, during Purattasi, vegetable prices increase from the second week of the month. But, if there is a steady supply, prices might remain stable. “There has been no brisk sale in the last few days, but we’re expecting it to increase in the coming days,” said G Thyagarajan, a vendor at Saidapet.

Wholesale price/kg:

Onions Rs 40-50

Tomatoes Rs 30-40

Beetroot Rs 20

Beans Rs 50

Broad beans Rs 20-30

Ginger Rs 50-100

Garlic Rs 150-400

Cucumber, Chow Chow Rs 10-20