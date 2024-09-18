Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Veggies on your plate to cost more during Purattasi

    The market receives more than 500 trucks of vegetables from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. So, the price has not been affected drastically except for peas and carrots where a kilo each costs Rs 400 and Rs 60 respectively, whereas other vegetables are sold below Rs 50/kg.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sep 2024 3:00 AM GMT
    Chennai: Veggies on your plate to cost more during Purattasi
    X

    Vegetables

    CHENNAI: Since the Tamil auspicious month Purattasi began on Tuesday, the demand for vegetables has surged in the city, as consumption of meat, fish and other non-vegetarian items would dip across the State this month.

    However, prices remain stable due to adequate supply to the Koyambedu market. Traders anticipate that based on the sale, prices might increase by 15% from this weekend.

    The market receives more than 500 trucks of vegetables from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. So, the price has not been affected drastically except for peas and carrots where a kilo each costs Rs 400 and Rs 60 respectively, whereas other vegetables are sold below Rs 50/kg.

    P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association, said, “Now that Purattasi has started, the demand for vegetables will increase only from the weekend. Also, depending on the supply from neighbouring states, prices might fluctuate. The rates are expected to increase by 10-15% initially, and gradually increase.”

    Usually, during Purattasi, vegetable prices increase from the second week of the month. But, if there is a steady supply, prices might remain stable. “There has been no brisk sale in the last few days, but we’re expecting it to increase in the coming days,” said G Thyagarajan, a vendor at Saidapet.

    Wholesale price/kg:

    Onions Rs 40-50

    Tomatoes Rs 30-40

    Beetroot Rs 20

    Beans Rs 50

    Broad beans Rs 20-30

    Ginger Rs 50-100

    Garlic Rs 150-400

    Cucumber, Chow Chow Rs 10-20

    ChennaiKoyambedu marketPurattasiKoyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick