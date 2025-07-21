Chennai: Utensils, LPG stolen from Amma Canteen, youth, 2 minors arrested

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was arrested for stealing utensils and eight gas cylinders from an Amma canteen on Demellows Road in Pattalam. Two minor boys who assisted the teenager were secured and sent to a correctional facility.

Police said that the canteen was not operational for the last two months owing to stormwater drain works nearby. Earlier this month, when the canteen was opened again for operations, corporation staff found that cooking utensils and eight gas cylinders were stolen.

Based on a complaint from the civic body authorities, Basin Bridge police registered a case and began investigations. After probe, police arrested the suspect, Sanjay of Moorthingar Street, Vyasarpadi.

During the inquiry, police found that two juveniles were also involved in the theft and recovered the stolen kitchenware and gas cylinders from the trio.

Sanjay was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The two juveniles were brought before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently admitted to the government home for boys.