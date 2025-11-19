Chennai: Unaccounted cash seized from RTO official in surprise raid

CHENNAI: Officials from the directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption conducted a surprise check at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) check post in Poonamallee on Wednesday.

The raid led to the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1,72,500. The money was reportedly recovered from Chandran, a Motor Vehicle Inspector who was on duty at the time of the inspection.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the source or intended purpose of the seized funds. The surprise check is part of an ongoing effort to curb corrupt practices and ensure transparency within government departments.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances under which the cash was in the possession of the official. Further details are awaited as the case develops.