Chennai: Two youth caught with stolen bike during vehicle check

CHENNAI: Two youngsters, including a 17-year-old, were caught with a stolen two-wheeler by the police who were on a routine vehicle check near Marina beach on Saturday night.

The personnel attached to the Mylapore traffic police team were on duty on Loop Road when they stopped the scooter. During preliminary inquiry, the youth who was riding the bike and another who rode pillion gave evasive replies, which raised suspicion. After that, the police detained them for further questioning.

When their probe revealed that the scooter did not belong to either of the youth, the police contacted the registered owner, who told them that his scooter had been stolen the previous night and that he had filed a complaint with the Pallavaram police station.

Subsequently, the two youth - Ajith (26) of Mylapore and a 17-year-old – were handed over to the Mylapore law and order police wing.

After investigations, Ajith was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody, while the juvenile was sent to a government school for boys.