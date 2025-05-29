Chennai: Two-wheeler hits speed breaker, one dead, another injured

CHENNAI: A tragic two-wheeler accident occurred in Adyar area early this morning, resulting in one fatality and one injury.

The incident took place at approximately 8 am when the rider, Kishan (18), a second-year college student, lost control of the vehicle while mounting a speed breaker. The motorcycle veered off and collided with a tree.

Kishan succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The pillion rider, Akshay Tamilarshan (16), a Class 12 student, sustained injuries in the crash. He is currently receiving treatment at Malar Hospitals.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation wing has registered the case and is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.