Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Two teens held for burglary at film distributor’s residence in Sholinganallur

    The homeowner, Prem Anand is a film distributor, who was at his daughter’s residence in Sholinganallur when the duo broke into his house

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 May 2025 9:41 PM IST
    Chennai: Two teens held for burglary at film distributor’s residence in Sholinganallur
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Vadapalani Police have arrested two teenagers, including a minor boy, who broke into a house and decamped with valuables on May 8.

    The homeowner, Prem Anand is a film distributor, who was at his daughter’s residence in Sholinganallur when the duo broke into his house.

    Prem recently underwent a surgery and lived with his daughter, police said. A neighbour noticed that the front door was open and alerted him.

    The complainant told police that gold jewellery and silverware worth several lakhs were stolen.

    However, after police secured the accused Santhosh (19) and his 17-year-old accomplice, they claimed that they only stole the silver. Santhosh was produced before a city magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody. The boy was sent to a juvenile home.

    Vadapalani policeminor boyfilm distributorSholinganallur
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X