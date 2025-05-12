Chennai: Two teens held for burglary at film distributor’s residence in Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: Vadapalani Police have arrested two teenagers, including a minor boy, who broke into a house and decamped with valuables on May 8.

The homeowner, Prem Anand is a film distributor, who was at his daughter’s residence in Sholinganallur when the duo broke into his house.

Prem recently underwent a surgery and lived with his daughter, police said. A neighbour noticed that the front door was open and alerted him.

The complainant told police that gold jewellery and silverware worth several lakhs were stolen.

However, after police secured the accused Santhosh (19) and his 17-year-old accomplice, they claimed that they only stole the silver. Santhosh was produced before a city magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody. The boy was sent to a juvenile home.